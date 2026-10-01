Antwerp Zoo loses €1 million in subsidies as part of budget cuts

Credit: Facebook / ZOO Antwerpen

Antwerp Zoo will lose its annual €1 million subsidy, Flemish Environment Minister Jo Brouns (CD&V) said on Thursday.

Speaking on De Ochtend on Radio 1, Brouns said the zoo would have to manage without the funding in future. “The zoo will have to stand on its own two feet,” he said.

Brouns, who is also responsible for agriculture, said he must cut more than €9 million in subsidies from his policy areas.

According to the minister, the Flemish government has already reached an agreement on the full list of subsidy cuts. “The entire list has been finalised,” he said.

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Brouns stressed, however, that the government would maintain its investment plans. He said none of the more than €500 million earmarked for water resilience would be reduced.

He also said an additional €10 million would be allocated to a broad weather insurance scheme.

On cuts to the Groeipakket child benefits system, Brouns said the basic payment and its indexation would remain untouched.

He added that he supports a “safety net” for students who could lose the child benefit through circumstances beyond their control, such as having to study for an extra year because of illness.

The CD&V minister rejected suggestions that major players were being spared. He said they would also be required to contribute, including through rules that would put them on the same footing as households when it comes to discharging wastewater.