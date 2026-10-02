Fixed-rate energy contracts become €1,000 more expensive per year

Credit: Suludan Diliyaer/ Pexels

Households in Flanders taking out a fixed electricity and gas contract now pay almost €1,000 more a year than in April, according to an analysis by consumer organisation Testachats-Testaankoop.

Testachats compared tariff sheets for fixed contracts in October and found sharp price rises for both electricity and gas. The consumer group said the increases were linked to the war in the Middle East.

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For a household with average consumption in Flanders, a fixed electricity contract now costs €269 more per year than it did in April.

For gas, the additional annual cost for average consumption is €684. Testachats also found large price differences between suppliers.

In Flanders, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive fixed contract is more than €410 for electricity and €480 for gas.