Former Flemish party chairman revealed plan to create Liberal-Christian Democrat union

Independent Egbert Lachaert pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament to discuss the September Declaration, Friday 2 October 2026, in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Open VLD, now known as Anders, and CD&V held concrete talks at the start of Belgium’s Vivaldi government about merging into a single party, former Open VLD chairman Egbert Lachaert has said.

In an interview with Het Nieuwsblad, Lachaert said he discussed the plan with then CD&V chairman Joachim Coens, with the senior leadership of both parties also involved.

The aim, he said, was to create one centre-right broad-based party modelled on Germany’s CDU, the Christian Democratic Union.

Lachaert, who recently became an independent MP, said the talks collapsed because of too much internal resistance in both parties.

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He also said Sammy Mahdi, who succeeded Coens as CD&V leader, opposed the idea. According to Lachaert, N-VA leader Bart De Wever also became aware of the plan and urged some CD&V figures not to support it.

At the time, the proposal was to build a centre-right bloc within the Vivaldi coalition through Open VLD and CD&V, with the possibility of contesting the 2024 election as a single party.

He said both CD&V and Open VLD were polling at about 12-13% at the time, meaning a merged force could have commanded around 25%, with the prime minister and several senior ministers as its main public faces.

Lachaert said such a move would have posed a major threat to N-VA. That, he said, would have left N-VA squeezed between the new alliance and Vlaams Belang.

Lachaert added that further talks took place two years later, this time also involving N-VA, but said those discussions were less concrete.

The proposal then was for the three parties to form a temporary cartel for the 2024 election built around roughly five key policy proposals.