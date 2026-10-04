Approximately 22,000 lightning strikes hit Greek Crête in 24 hours

A damaged car is seen following heavy rainfall in Gouves, Heraklion, on the island of Crete, on October 1, 2026. A man died on the Greek island of Crete amid flooding caused around the Aegean Sea by heavy rainfall and strong winds. Credit: AFP / Belga

About 22,000 lightning strikes were recorded across Crete and the southern Aegean Sea in the past 24 hours, as authorities assessed damage caused by heavy rain and thunderstorms, the Greek meteorological service said on Sunday.

Officials warned that intense rainfall was expected to continue for several more hours before conditions begin to improve.

Related News

In Crete, a large share of agricultural production was destroyed and many roads were flooded. Numerous homes were also damaged, and power cuts were reported.

On the island of Rhodes, a German tourist was struck by lightning on Friday and died, while her husband was slightly injured.