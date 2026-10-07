Four months of grocery price falls in Belgium

Credit: Belga

Grocery prices in Belgium declined by 0.5% in September compared to a year earlier, according to consumer affairs organisation Testachats/Testannkoop.

The decline in prices marks the fourth month of grocery price deflation, following declines in June (-0.41%), July (-0.63%) and August (-0.56%). June's decline in prices was the first since tracking began in November 2021.

Testachats tracks grocery prices across 3,000 products in Belgium's major supermarkets, including Albert Heijn, Carrefour, Colruyt, Delhaize, Aldi, and Lidl.

Testachats found declines mainly in fruit (-4%), with conference pears, lemons, and bananas leading the fall. Across frozen products, fish, and vegetables, declines averaged -2%.

On average, oils, vinegars, and sauces saw falls of 3.5%, with olive oil, which saw significant price rises in recent years, falling on average by -6%.

Despite the falls, prices continued to increase for some products, with alcoholic beverages climbing +5%.

Other products that contributed to inflation include meat and fish, such as lamb (+12%), cod fillet (+9%), or chicken fillet for sandwich fillings (+7%). Personal care products such as shampoo (+9%) and deodorant (+7%) are also among the top 10 risers, according to Testachats.

Last month, the consumer organisation noted that despite falling prices, the average cost of a supermarket shop has increased by 30.5% since the war in Ukraine.

Energy price rises linked to the war in Iran will also push grocery prices higher, with Testachats warning consumers to carefully consider their energy contracts.

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