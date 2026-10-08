Belgian Coach awarded for stance against racism by Bavarian Minister-President

Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany. Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

Bayern Munich football coach Vincent Kompany was honoured on Wednesday evening with the Bavarian Minister-President’s Personal Award for his outspoken stand against racism.

The 38-year-old from Brussels has been Bayern’s head coach since the summer of 2024 and has led the German giants to two league titles and one DFB-Pokal.

He has also drawn attention off the pitch. Earlier this year during a press conference, Kompany delivered a strong defence of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior after the Brazilian was subjected to racist abuse in a Champions League match against Benfica.

Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder described Kompany as “a great coach for a great club, and a passionate advocate of humanity.” In a statement, Söder praised Kompany’s clear footballing vision, leadership and charisma, adding that Bayern had thrived under his guidance with an attacking style of play.

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He also highlighted Kompany’s repeated condemnation of racism and exclusion, saying he had made clear that racism has no place in sport or in society. He said Kompany’s unequivocal defence of human dignity had resonated far beyond football and called him a role model who takes his social responsibility seriously.

The Minister-President’s Personal Award has been presented since 2002 and recognises not only sporting achievement but also the positive impact of sport on society.