Belgium unveils cancer plan with specialised centres, expert panel

Vice-prime minister and minister and minister of Public Health and Social Affairs Frank Vandenbroucke. Credit: Belga/Boaz Keersmaekers

Belgium’s new Cancer Plan for 2026-2036 aims to improve cancer care over the next decade through 34 measures, including more specialised treatment centres for complex cancers and a national expert panel to support difficult treatment decisions.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said many of the measures will be introduced during the current parliamentary term. The plan focuses on prevention, early detection, and high-quality treatment, with particular attention to children and young people with cancer.

“Thanks to our solidarity-based healthcare system, we will make cancer care even better for every patient over the next 10 years,” Vandenbroucke said. “We are strengthening what already works well today and providing concrete answers to needs that are still not adequately met. In this way, we can achieve more health for our money.”

As part of that approach, complex cancer care will be further concentrated in reference centres. This model already applies to oesophageal, pancreatic, and head and neck cancers. It will be extended to ovarian tumours in 2027 and to lung cancer in 2028.

Related News

A national multidisciplinary expert panel will help doctors with the most difficult treatment decisions for individual patients. The country’s most experienced specialists will work together through a national Molecular Tumour Board.

The plan also includes support for people returning to work after cancer. Young adults with cancer will receive additional help with education, employment and fertility.