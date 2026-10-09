One in four self-employed Belgians fear burnout

Illustrative image. Credit: Wes Hicks

Nearly one in four self-employed people fear they are heading towards burnout, while more than half say they regularly or almost always experience stress and fatigue, according to a survey of 607 entrepreneurs by HR services group Liantis, HOWEST and iVOX.

According to the organisation, the results suggest that mental strain among the self-employed is more the rule than the exception.

The survey found that 56% regularly or almost always experience stress, while 54.8% frequently suffer from fatigue.

A further 44.8% said they regularly feel that everything is becoming too much.

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The figures also show that 34.9% struggle with insomnia, 29.3% experience concentration problems, and 27.4% say they regularly have a low mood.

Liantis also highlighted that one in four self-employed respondents said they regularly feel lonely.