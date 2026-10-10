30% of intercity trains cancelled on Monday amid strikes

People on the train platforms at Leuven railway station pictured during the fourth consecutive day of a 5-day strike of the national railway company NMBS - SNCB, Thursday 29 January 2026, in Leuven. BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM

Around 30% of intercity trains will not run on Monday because of strike action by the socialist trade union ACOD against the government’s proposed spending cuts, Belgian rail operator NMBS said on Saturday.

An alternative timetable will be in place during the strike, which begins at 22:00 on Sunday 11 October and runs until the end of Monday 12 October.

All additional student trains on Sunday evening will run as normal. These services are used to boost capacity to university cities including Antwerp, Brussels, Leuven and Ghent, helping students return to their accommodation.

Other extra peak-time trains will run only on a very limited basis during the strike, particularly during the morning and evening rush hours.

NMBS advised passengers to prepare their journeys carefully and to check the online journey planner regularly.

From Sunday morning, the planner will show the alternative timetable for Monday, NMBS spokesperson Dimitri Temmerman said.

Related News