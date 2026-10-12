Four people hospitalised after e-scooter fire at asylum centre in Limburg

Illustrative image of an ambulance. Credit: Belga/Laurent Cavenati

A fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in a residential building at the asylum centre in Houthalen-Helchteren (Limburg), leaving four people with mild smoke inhalation and forcing the evacuation of the block.

The fire, which began at 03:30, is thought to have been started by an electric scooter.

Firefighters arrived quickly as the fire station is located directly opposite the asylum centre. They immediately evacuated the affected residential block, which housed around 90 people.

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Because of the fire and heavy smoke, the block is temporarily uninhabitable.

The municipality of Houthalen-Helchteren held consultations with its safety cell to arrange alternative accommodation for the residents.

Houthalen-Helchteren Mayor Alain Yzermans (Vooruit) said the municipality and the Red Cross were assessing where those from the block could be housed. He said some reshuffling would be needed, but the Red Cross would manage it.

The four people who felt unwell were taken to hospital for medical checks.