STIB seeks compensation after bus destroyed during Friday's protests in Brussels

Protesters destroy a bus during a national protest against the Federal Government's budgetary measures, organised by the trade unions on Friday 9 October 2026 in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Brussels public transport operator STIB-MIVB has appointed a lawyer to file a criminal complaint after vandalism during Friday’s national demonstration in Brussels damaged three trams and vandalised four buses, including one that was completely destroyed.

STIB is currently assessing the full cost of the damage and says it intends to seek compensation.

In a statement on Monday, the company said its provisional assessment also indicated damage to a bus shelter and a lift, with checks of tram tracks still being carried out.

“Nothing can justify such violence against an essential public service. We are very shocked by what happened,” the operator said.

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During the protests, police deployed tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse crowds after a group of protesters dressed in black sought a confrontation with police officers.

21 people, including 17 minors, were placed under judicial arrest after the violence at Friday’s demonstrations. Prosecutors have pledged a strict response to offences which included arson, vandalism and armed resistance.

The national demonstration on 9 October against the Federal government’s ongoing attempts to reduce the budget deficit drew about 30,000 people in Brussels, according to police, or 50,000 according to trade unions.

The march passed peacefully between Central Station and Midi Station, but incidents broke out before, during and after it went through the city.