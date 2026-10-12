Elderly man dies after hit-and-run in Antwerp

Illustrative image of an ambulance. Credit: Belga

A 76-year-old man died on Monday in Kalmthout, Antwerp province, after being hit at a pedestrian crossing by a driver who fled the scene, police said.

The hit-and-run incident happened at about 09:00, when the victim was crossing at a pedestrian crossing.

After hitting the man, the driver continued on without stopping but was later arrested after a police search for the vehicle and driver.

Emergency services attempted to resuscitate the victim at the scene, but he could not be saved.

Investigators are still examining the exact circumstances of the crash.

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