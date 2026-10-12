Metro station closed after police and protestors clash near Brussels Midi station

Police pictured during a riot outside the Gare du Midi-Zuid Station, in Brussels on Monday 12 October 2026, as a strike in the public services against the Federal Government's budgetary measures is organised by the trade unions. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Hundreds of young people clashed with police near Brussels Midi railway station on Monday afternoon, with several arrests made after stone-throwing, fireworks and vandalism.

According to a Belga reporter on the scene, groups of youths and police clashed repeatedly around the station. Young people charged at officers, who responded in part with tear gas.

Several cars were damaged, and one vehicle was set on fire near the station, according to Het Laatste Nieuws. Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police confirmed the report and said the rest of the capital remained calm.

Brussels public transport operator STIB said it has closed the Clemenceau metro station and trains are no longer stopping there. Several bus routes have also been suspended, shortened or diverted in the city centre and around Brussels Midi station.

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The unrest comes as the CGSP-ACOD public sector union holds a day of strike action on Monday. A fresh call for young people to mobilise had also circulated, with a gathering announced at Brussels Central station.

Police maintained a visible presence at Central station from the morning and checked and searched several young people.

The incidents follow Friday’s national union demonstration in Brussels, which drew between 30,000 and 50,000 people and was partly peaceful. However, clashes and significant damage were reported across the capital.

During Friday's protests, police deployed tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse crowds after a group of protesters dressed in black sought a confrontation with police officers.

21 people, including 17 minors, were placed under judicial arrest after the violence at Friday’s demonstrations. Prosecutors have pledged a strict response to offences which included arson, vandalism and armed resistance.

Public transport operator STIB also said Friday's protests damaged three trams and vandalised four buses, with one bus completely destroyed.