Delhaize supply chain still disrupted following cyberattack

Delhaize. Credit: Belga

Delhaize is supplying its supermarkets through an alternative system for the third consecutive day after an IT incident at parent company Ahold Delhaize, although the chain says customers are seeing little impact.

Ahold Delhaize has been dealing with a cyber security incident since Sunday afternoon.

It is still unclear exactly what happened. Because of the incident, Delhaize cannot use its internal supply system.

Instead, the supermarket chain is relying on an alternative process, with stores receiving deliveries based on order volumes from recent weeks.

Spokesperson Roel Dekelver assured customers were unlikely to notice much difference.

He said a check with stores showed shelves were well stocked, although online orders were operating at a reduced level.

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