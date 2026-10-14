One in four Belgians do not understand proper appliances disposal

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga Belga photo Robert Vanden Brugge

Three in Belgians have thrown out so-called "fast tech" electrical gadgets over the last year, but nearly one in four Belgians (23.6%) do not realise that they contain electrical components and must be recycled properly, according to a study by Belgian non-profit Recupel.

With nearly one in four Belgians unaware that these small gadgets (wireless earphones, mini speakers, cheap LED lights, small fans, electric toys, etc.) contain electrical components, Belgium has the third-highest proportion among the 12 European countries surveyed.

"This blind spot has consequences when consumers dispose of their devices. For instance, 17.4% of Belgian shoppers say they have already thrown away 'fast tech' products with general waste. And 11.7% have disposed of them with recyclable materials," said Recupel, which warned that this action "is not without risk."

Many small rechargeable devices do indeed contain a lithium-ion battery. If this is damaged, crushed or shredded during waste collection or processing, it can overheat and cause a fire in refuse lorries, sorting centres or even waste treatment facilities.

“What may seem like a harmless device to the consumer can have serious consequences further down the waste chain. A fire not only disrupts waste collection and processing, it can also endanger our staff,” explained Kwafie Jansen, head of operations at the recycling company Renewi.

“A device doesn’t need to have a visible plug or cable to be classified as an electrical appliance. If it switches on, plugs in or charges… then it doesn’t belong in residual waste or mixed metal waste,” said Recupel’s CEO, Eric Dewaet.

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