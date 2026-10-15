Pluxee launches supplementary pension plan programme

Illustration picture shows the Pluxee electronic check card, in Brussels, on Tuesday 17 March 2026. Credit: Belga

Pluxee has partnered with Ghent-based fintech company Warren to offer Belgian employers access to a supplementary pension plan.

The company, known in Belgium for issuing meal, eco, gift, sport and culture vouchers, announced the move on Thursday.

Under the partnership, Pluxee will market the pension offering to employers, while Warren will manage the plans and provide employers and employees with a digital platform and app to track and monitor them.

Related News

The offer will initially target what the companies describe as innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as start-ups and scale-ups.

Contributions will be invested through a mixed portfolio of equity and bond ETFs, or exchange-traded funds.

Employers will pay a fixed subscription fee per employee, with no entry or exit charges and no fees on the pension capital built up.

Employers will also be able to monitor reserves and contributions through a dedicated dashboard.

“We want to offer HR teams a complete solution for employee benefits, and supplementary pensions are part of that,” said Stijn Van Brussel, managing director of Pluxee Belgium and Luxembourg.

“We also want to make it more accessible for SMEs that do not yet have a plan in place today,” he added.