New online tool helps Belgians find repairers for electronic devices

Credit: Belga

In a move aimed at making repairs easier and more accessible, Recupel has launched an online register to help consumers find professional repairers of electrical and electronic devices in their area.

The organisation announced the initiative on Friday ahead of the International Repair Day on Saturday 17 October.

Research by Recupel involving 2,500 respondents found that two in three Belgians who have never had a device repaired would consider doing so in future. Price was the factor most often cited as the main reason for choosing repair, and those who would not opt for repair mainly believed that fixing a device would cost as much as buying a new one.

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A lack of clear information about where to go for repairs was also identified as a barrier for consumers.

To compile the register, Recupel mapped repair businesses across Belgium and contacted companies with possible repair activities to verify or complete their details.

Through the platform, users can search for professional repairers and check which brands they service.

Recupel said repair plays an important role in extending the lifespan of devices and reducing electronic waste.

The organisation said Belgium still has significant potential to keep devices in use for longer. Its ownership survey found that Belgian households are storing an estimated 55 million electrical and electronic devices that they no longer use.

Of those unused devices, 43.4 million are still in working order. Globally, electronic waste reached about 62 million tonnes in 2022, up 82 per cent from 2010, according to the Global E-waste Monitor 2024.

That figure could rise to 82 million tonnes a year by 2030. The European Union is also seeking to make repair more attractive through its right-to-repair directive.

When a device can no longer be repaired, proper recycling remains important so that valuable materials can be recovered and reused.