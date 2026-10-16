Brussels orders removal of shared bikes and scooters from city centre ahead of protests

Illustration shows shared E-steps and bicycles in Brussels, on Sunday 2 August 2026. Brussels Mobility will ask the various Brussels operators to remove their shared scooters and bicycles from public spaces by 1 September. Credit: Belga

Brussels city authorities have asked shared bike and e-scooter operators to remove their vehicles from public streets on Friday and Saturday, mainly in the Pentagon area, amid calls on social media for gatherings in the city centre.

The restriction applies from 12:00 on Friday until 22:00 on Saturday, according to operators Bolt and Dott, which confirmed reports first carried by several media outlets on Friday.

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On Dott’s mobile app, almost the entire Pentagon appears in red, indicating that riding and parking are not allowed there. Bolt has also said restrictions are in place, mainly in central Brussels.

The measure follows damage caused during the national demonstration on 9 October, when shared bikes and e-scooters were set on fire in Brussels.

Dott said it was still awaiting final confirmation, as some vehicles had been removed by municipal services, but estimated that around 100 of its vehicles had been damaged. Bolt declined to say how extensive the damage was.

The office of Brussels mayor Philippe Close could not be reached immediately for comment.