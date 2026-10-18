Temperatures to grow after cold, chilly Sunday

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy across Belgium, with a chance of a few showers and temperatures remaining cool for the time of year, the Royal Meteorological Institute has forecast.

Some brighter spells are possible in the west, but maximum temperatures will stay modest, reaching around 7°C in the High Fens and up to 12°C in western parts of the country.

Sunday evening and overnight will begin with overcast skies and periods of rain. In most areas, the rain will be light and intermittent, although the north-east could briefly see moderate rainfall.

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Later in the night, clearer intervals are expected to develop, but low cloud, mist and fog may also form. Temperatures will fall to between 5°C and 10°C, depending on how much the sky clears.

Monday will start dry but grey in most places, with mist, fog or low cloud. As the day goes on, sunshine should break through in the east first and later in central areas, while cloud may linger in the west until the evening.

Highs on Monday will range from 12°C in the High Fens to 15°C or 16°C in central Belgium.

Tuesday will also begin dry, with the best sunny spells in the eastern half of the country. Cloud will then thicken from the west during the day, with some rain expected by the evening.

Temperatures on Tuesday will range from 11°C to 16°C.

On Wednesday morning, the band of rain will clear the east of the country, bringing a temporary dry spell. A new weather front is then expected to move in from the west later in the day.

Maximum temperatures on Wednesday will range from 10°C to 14°C.

Thursday will be changeable to sometimes heavily overcast, with showers throughout the day. Some of these could be heavy, while temperatures are expected to range between 9°C and 14°C.