Leuven celebrates new neighbourhood

The Grote Markt in Leuven. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Leuven has opened Burenberg, a new green urban district combining housing, student accommodation, care facilities and a public park garden.

The development includes 127 flats, 16 family homes and 15 social housing units. It also has 67 student rooms, 29 co-living rooms, a residential care centre, a care hub and a public park garden.

The site, known locally as the Accosite, was redeveloped by property developer ION after plans were launched in 2018. In consultation with the city of Leuven, the project grew into a large integrated scheme.

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According to ION, the district brings together a wide mix of housing and services in one location. These include student accommodation and co-living space in the renovated monastery, assisted living linked to the care centre, family homes with gardens, and flats ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes.

The development also includes hospitality space in the restored chapel and a 4,600-square-metre park garden at its centre. In total, Burenberg comprises 350 units across 18,500 square metres.

ION said the project was delivered in less than 10 years and was designed with sustainability in mind, including a district heating network powered by geothermal energy.

City officials also welcomed the opening. Throughout the project, Leuven provided support where needed, including for the new use of the former monastery building, a historic site with significant heritage value.

ION said the renovation of the former Brothers of Charity monastery was one of the most striking parts of the project. The developer said detailed research helped restore the chapel to its original character.

During the official opening, the central park garden was formally transferred to the city of Leuven, making it publicly accessible from now on. For many residents, the largely car-free Burenberg site and its new green space will be a first discovery, as this part of the neighbourhood had been closed off for decades.