Albert Heijn to resume online orders on Friday

This picture shows the logo of Albert Heijn supermarket, in Stabroek, Monday 04 August 2025. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

Albert Heijn will gradually resume home grocery deliveries from Friday after a week-long cyber security incident affecting the Ahold Delhaize group, but all orders up to and including Thursday have been cancelled and new online orders remain unavailable for now.

The supermarket chain said on Sunday that its website and app are now accessible again.

This marks an improvement on Friday evening’s update, when Albert Heijn said online ordering and home delivery would not be possible until at least Tuesday.

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Customers whose orders were cancelled after they had already paid will be refunded within a few days.

At Delhaize, the impact of the incident has also been reduced. Since Friday, supermarket operators have been able to place orders again using an older system, as the usual system remains offline.

Online orders at Delhaize resumed on Saturday.

Albert Heijn has still not given further details about what exactly happened. The chain said only that it is taking the incident “very seriously” and is focused on “carefully and safely restoring our systems and services”.

It added that there are still no signs that personal data was involved.

Earlier this week, Ahold also said there was no indication that customer data had been stolen in the IT incident.