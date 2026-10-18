Flemish People's Movement denounces lack of Dutch-language hospital care

Hospital bed and a nurse in the corridor of the Imelda hospital in Bonheiden on, Thursday 17 August 2023. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The Flemish People’s Movement (VVB) drove a car convoy past three Brussels hospitals on Sunday to protest what it says is a lack of Dutch-language emergency and general care in the capital.

The action is part of a longer-running VVB campaign on language rights in Brussels healthcare.

Since last year, the group says it has collected hundreds of complaints from Dutch-speaking patients who were not properly helped in their own language in Brussels hospitals.

Related News

Based on those complaints, the VVB launched several legal proceedings together with the Flemish Committee for Brussels and the Flemish Doctors’ Association.

It also successfully lodged complaints with the Standing Committee for Language Supervision.

“We are passing the three Brussels hospitals Erasmus, UMC Saint Peter’s and UZ Saint Luke’s today because the lack of Dutch-language emergency and general care is greatest there,” said VVB chairman Michael Discart.

“There, as a Flemish patient, you have no guarantee of proper care,” he said, adding that the protest passed off smoothly and without incident.

About 50 people took part in the action, travelling in a convoy of 25 cars and seven mopeds.

The association has previously visited several Brussels hospitals to test how language legislation is applied in practice.

Drawing on those findings, as well as complaints and testimonies, the VVB has compiled a black book, which it will present on Wednesday 25 November.

According to Discart, the publication brings together language-related problems in Brussels healthcare on a hospital-by-hospital basis and also includes proposals for improving language policy.

“We will continue to campaign until things change,” he said. “Respect for patients and for language legislation comes first for us. Respect begins with clear and understandable communication.”