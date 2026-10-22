Ukraine now able to purchase weapons and equipment through NATO agency

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and King Philippe of Belgium . Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Under a new partnership, Ukraine will now be able to buy weapons, ammunition and military equipment through NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency.

Citing a NATO statement, The Financial Times and Bloomberg said that Kyiv will join forces with the agency to open a new procurement route for its defence needs.

The move brings Ukraine’s defence industry closer to its Western allies and means Kyiv will no longer have to rely solely on bilateral negotiations to secure supplies. “There will be economies of scale,” Jacqueline Borsboom, a director at the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, told the Financial Times.

The agency, known as the NSPA, helps NATO member states buy weapons and other equipment more cheaply and efficiently through shared procurement and support arrangements.

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Under the new co-operation, Ukraine will be able to submit requests for equipment through the NSPA and gain access to the agency’s expertise and services.

According to Bloomberg, the partnership includes Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, NATO headquarters, and now Ukraine.

NATO said the arrangement will allow Ukraine to draw on the NSPA’s knowledge, skills and expertise within a structured procurement framework designed to provide long-term support.

After member states approved the plan in April, the NSPA can now launch tenders and sign contracts with Ukrainian industry, Bloomberg reported. Ukraine has worked with the NSPA for some time, but until now Ukrainian defence companies could only compete for its tenders.