Warning issued as AI-driven personal data breaches accelerate in Belgium

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

At least 47 companies and institutions in Belgium have suffered data breaches since the start of 2026, according to research by L’Echo and Fox&Fish Cyberdefense, a figure the Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium confirmed.

L’Echo said the affected organisations include municipalities, hospitals, travel agencies and businesses. The Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium recorded 40 affected entities in 2025, suggesting the problem is accelerating.

“With AI, the volume of hacks and data leaks will multiply in the coming months,” Mathias Vissers, co-founder of Fox&Fish, told L’Echo, warning that organisations “must prepare for the shock”.

The leaked data, which can later be bought on the dark web for a few hundred euros, includes names, dates of birth, bank account numbers, telephone numbers and addresses.

Some breaches also involve more unexpected personal material, such as family photographs.

When cross-referenced with other data, criminals can use this information to target victims, build trust, and scam them more effectively, particularly through phishing attacks.

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