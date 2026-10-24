Brussels parks and Sonian Forest closed due to Storm Austen

Illustration picture shows a storm warning outside the closed park of Woluwe/Parc de la Woluwe/Woluwepark, in Brussels, Saturday 07 December 2024. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

Brussels parks, nature reserves and forests, including the Sonian Forest, have been closed since Saturday afternoon because of Storm Austen and are expected to reopen on Monday morning.

Brussels Environment announced the closures in a press release as the Royal Meteorological Institute forecast wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour.

The agency advised people across the Brussels region to stay away from trees during the storm.

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Once the weather warning has been lifted, the green spaces will be inspected and cleared before being reopened to the public.

Access restrictions had already been in place since Friday at noon.

On Thursday, the Brussels fire brigade and emergency services issued safety advice ahead of the storm, urging people to avoid non-essential travel.

They also advised residents to bring indoors or secure items on balconies, terraces and in gardens, to close doors and windows, and to park vehicles away from trees and scaffolding.