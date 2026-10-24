Over 12,000 crisis calls received since Storm Auston hit

ATTENTION EDITORS - HANDOUT PICTURES - EDITORIAL USE ONLY - A fallen tree pictured at the Grasmarkt/ Rue du Marché aux Herbes, downtown Brussels, during stormy weather caused by storm Austen, on Friday 23 October 2026. BELGA PHOTO JAN SCHELBERG Belga and Belga Editorial Board decline all responsibility regarding the content of this picture.

Belgium’s emergency call centres received more than 12,000 calls on Friday as Storm Austen hit, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday afternoon.

The 112 line, which is reserved for life-threatening emergencies, handled 10,029 calls on its own.

The 1722 service, used for fire brigade call-outs that do not involve immediate danger to life, received 1,345 calls. The 1733 number for non-urgent medical assistance recorded 675 calls.

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Activity peaked between 15:00 and 17:00, when the centres received 3,831 calls.

A second surge was recorded between 21:00 and 22:00, with a further 729 calls, as authorities confirmed that the call centres were saturated.

The Federal Public Service Interior urged the public to keep the 112 number for life-threatening emergencies only and to use the 1722.be online portal for non-urgent requests for fire brigade assistance.