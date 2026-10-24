Greens call for clarity over tree felling in Brussels

Trees have been cut on the Grasmarkt - Rue du Marché aux Herbes square in Brussels, after a tree fell down during yesterday's stormy weather in Brussels on Saturday 24 October 2026. BELGA PHOTO TIMON RAMBOER

Ecolo-Groen Brussels has asked for clarity over the decision to cut down all trees on the Grasmarkt after storm Austen, following an incident in which a tree fell on a terrace and injured three people.

The accident happened on Friday. One of the victims was seriously injured, but is no longer in a life-threatening condition.

“This incident was life-threatening. We are relieved that the seriously injured person is no longer in danger,” said municipal councillor Lotte Stoops of Ecolo-Groen.

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She said it was logical for the City of Brussels to order an immediate investigation and take safety measures after the storm.

However, Stoops questioned the decision to remove all the trees from the square that same evening.

She asked whether such a drastic step was really necessary, and whether more limited safety measures or pruning could have been considered while further investigations were carried out.

According to Stoops, the response risks setting a precedent at a time when storms are expected to become more frequent because of climate change.

“If we cut down all trees as a precaution after every storm, there will not be much greenery left in tomorrow’s Brussels,” she said.

The party stressed that trees play an important role in making cities more resilient to climate change.

It said trees provide cooling, retain water and help create a healthier living environment.

Stoops has therefore repeated her call for an overarching tree plan covering all 19 Brussels municipalities.

Under such a plan, the health and stability of existing trees would be assessed using the same criteria and methodology across the region.