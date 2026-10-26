Five in hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning in Brussels

Credit : Belga / Timon Ramboer.

Five people were taken to hospital on Sunday after carbon monoxide poisoning in a flat in Ganshoren, with one of them in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called at about 15:55 to a building on Avenue de l’Exposition Universelle in Brussels, according to Brussels fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

One person lost consciousness while taking a shower. That person was taken to UZ Brussel, while the four other occupants were also admitted to hospital for medical checks.

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Tests confirmed carbon monoxide in the flat. The water heater in the bathroom was taken out of service, and the apartment was ventilated.

Sibelga sealed the gas meter, while checks carried out in other flats connected to the same technical shaft found no trace of the gas.

Firefighters said a carbon monoxide detector is no substitute for proper ventilation and regular maintenance of fuel-burning appliances.

If poisoning is suspected, they advise people to leave the home immediately and call 112 from outside.