Prison sentence increased for Liège man who tried to shoot love rival

Credit : Legalist.be

The Liège Court of Appeal on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old man from Verviers to seven years in prison for attempted murder and threats against a romantic rival.

The case dates back to the evening of 17 May 2025 in Battice, in Liège. After learning of his partner’s infidelity, the man decided to confront the other man, going to his home carrying a Winchester rifle loaded with eight rounds.

Police stopped him before he could act. In the heat of the moment, he confirmed to the police that he intended to kill the affair partner.

After being imprisoned and then released on electronic tagging, he again made specific threats against his rival when he came across him at a petrol station in August 2025.

The criminal court in Verviers sentenced him to five years in prison, with part of the sentence suspended. The public prosecutor’s office appealed, arguing that the sentence was too lenient.

The appeal court increased the sentence to seven years in prison. It also ordered his immediate arrest at the hearing, citing his troubling personality and the risk of revenge.

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