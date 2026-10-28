UK to rejoin EU's youth exchange programme in 2027

Credit: Unsplash/Desiré Kranenburg

The UK will rejoin the EU’s Erasmus+ youth exchange programme from 1 January, with applications opening in November, the British government confirmed on Tuesday.

The move follows an agreement reached at the EU-UK summit in May, as part of the Labour government’s wider effort to rebuild ties with the European Union after Brexit.

A further deal was struck in December to readmit the UK to the scheme from 2027, after the country left the EU in 2020.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer told Parliament that young people wishing to study, train, or gain work experience in the EU would be able to apply from November.

He said the opportunity would be open to all types of educational institutions.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had argued that Erasmus+ did not offer good value for money. After Brexit, it was replaced by the Turing Scheme, which has since been suspended following the government’s announcement of the Erasmus agreement.

The UK government previously indicated that the programme could benefit up to 100,000 people from the UK each year.

Britain is also expected to contribute about €648 million for its participation in the 2027-28 academic year.

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