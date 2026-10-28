Vincent Kompany remains hospitalised as media report convulsions after collapse

FC Bayern's Head Coach Vincent Kompany. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Vincent Kompany remains hospitalised after the Bayern Munich head coach collapsed at the club last Friday, with media reports pointing towards a potential brain-related issue.

The 40-year-old former Belgian international was rushed to a hospital in Munich after collapsing while watching a training session from the reserve team. According to German newspaper Bild, Kompany not only collapsed, but also suffered convulsions after falling unconscious. A rescue helicopter and medical emergency team were dispatched to the club grounds, and Kompany was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A potential stroke or heart attack was ruled out, with Bild reporting disrupted electrical signal transmission in the brain as a potential cause. The incident is believed not to have been life-threatening, but rather an epileptic episode.

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Tz Munich, a local Bayern newspaper, reports that Kompany dislocated his shoulder while collapsing.

Interim coach Aaron Danks visited Kompany on Tuesday, telling the press he was in good spirits and "getting better every day." Club President Herbert Hainer, Honorary President Uli Hoeneß, and Sporting Director Max Eberl visited Kompany in the hospital several times over the weekend, with Bayern Munich implementing a strict 'no football talk' rule for visitors.

It remains unclear how long Kompany will be sidelined, with the club ruling out a return before the 7 November game against Mainz.