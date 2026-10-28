Man stabbed in the leg more than ten times in Flanders neighbour dispute

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga

A 42-year-old man was left fighting for his life after being stabbed more than ten times in the leg during a dispute over noise nuisance in Aarschot, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The man has since been discharged from hospital, though both he and a 55-year-old man from Diest have been placed under investigation on suspicion of intentional assault and battery among other charges.

The incident happened on 16 October. At about 22:00, police in Aarschot were called to a fight at a house on Diestsesteenweg.

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The dispute began as a row over noise nuisance between a 55-year-old woman and her 42-year-old neighbour. A 55-year-old friend of the woman, from Diest, was also present.

According to statements from those involved, the neighbour was at some point invited into the woman’s home, though he had brought a knife with him. For reasons that remain unclear, an argument escalated into a struggle, and the neighbour was stabbed more than ten times in the leg.

He suffered life-threatening injuries, while the 55-year-old man from Diest injured his hand.

All three people involved were arrested, but the woman was released after questioning.

The 55-year-old man from Diest has been placed under investigation on suspicion of intentional assault and battery causing incapacity for work, in circumstances where the alleged victim is said to have provoked the incident by bringing a knife.

The neighbour, although seriously injured, is also under investigation on suspicion of intentional assault and battery causing incapacity for work, as well as using an object not designed as a weapon to cause injury and make threats, according to the Leuven prosecutor’s office.

Both men have been released under conditions. Detectives from Aarschot police, under the direction of an investigating judge, are continuing the inquiry.