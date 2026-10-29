Belgian public institution confirms role as key actor in clinical research

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Ten years after its creation, Belgium’s publicly funded KCE Trials programme has confirmed its role as a key driver of independent, non-commercial clinical research, according to the Federal Health Care Knowledge Centre (KCE).

A Deloitte impact study found that the programme produces high-quality scientific evidence that helps improve healthcare. Since its launch in 2016, it has funded 75 clinical trials involving more than 32,000 patients across 129 sites.

So far, 25 studies have been completed, leading to 91 scientific papers. Their findings have also informed three clinical practice guidelines for healthcare professionals.

The programme focuses on research areas that attract less interest from commercial companies but can directly benefit patients. For example, the BeNeBio study found that doses of several biological treatments could be reduced for some patients with psoriasis.

The DOMINO study showed that a tailored diet may be more effective than standard drug treatments for irritable bowel syndrome.

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Meanwhile, the ARON study is helping deliver more targeted treatment for children with acute infections and reduce unnecessary use of antibiotics.

Deloitte said the programme’s ultimate impact on policy decisions and reimbursement criteria is harder to measure. One reason is the length of time needed to complete clinical trials, with most of them still ongoing.

Even so, the report said that 76% of the 25 studies completed over the past decade were successful.

Deloitte recommended several steps to strengthen the programme’s impact on the healthcare system, including closer alignment with policy needs, better monitoring of how study results are used, simpler processes and stronger collaboration with partners.

The consultancy also stressed the need for sustainable funding for the programme.