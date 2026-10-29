Police drone helps catch drug dealer in Genk

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Police arrested a 24-year-old man from Genk on Saturday in a drug investigation after tracking him with a drone, and he has since been remanded in custody.

Because the man was wanted for questioning in a drug trafficking inquiry, officers went to his home in Spoorwegstraat, where a female resident told police that he was not there. However, officers said they had seen a man at the window when they arrived, leading them to suspect that the wanted man was still inside.

Related News

Police then searched the surrounding area and deployed a drone to detect any attempt to flee.

Shortly afterwards, the drone spotted a man leaving the property and running through nearby alleyways. A police patrol was then able to arrest him.

During a search, officers found a prohibited knife, cash, mobile phones, and quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

The Limburg public prosecutor’s office decided to bring the 24-year-old before the investigating judge in Tongeren-Borgloon.

The judge ordered his detention and he was transferred to prison, police said.