Thursday, 29 October 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Police drone helps catch drug dealer in Genk

Thursday, 29 October 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Police drone helps catch drug dealer in Genk
Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Police arrested a 24-year-old man from Genk on Saturday in a drug investigation after tracking him with a drone, and he has since been remanded in custody.

Because the man was wanted for questioning in a drug trafficking inquiry, officers went to his home in Spoorwegstraat, where a female resident told police that he was not there. However, officers said they had seen a man at the window when they arrived, leading them to suspect that the wanted man was still inside.

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Police then searched the surrounding area and deployed a drone to detect any attempt to flee.

Shortly afterwards, the drone spotted a man leaving the property and running through nearby alleyways. A police patrol was then able to arrest him.

During a search, officers found a prohibited knife, cash, mobile phones, and quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

The Limburg public prosecutor’s office decided to bring the 24-year-old before the investigating judge in Tongeren-Borgloon.

The judge ordered his detention and he was transferred to prison, police said.

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