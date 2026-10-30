Flemish government invests in restoring Bruges' Belfry

Grote Markt of Bruges. Credit: Belga

The city of Bruges has welcomed a €5.5 million grant from the Flemish government to help restore the city’s Belfry, a landmark UNESCO World Heritage site in urgent need of repair.

Flemish Heritage Minister Ben Weyts (N-VA) announced the funding on Friday, confirming support for restoration work on the iconic tower on Bruges Market Square.

The 13th-century Belfry is one of Bruges’ main tourist attractions and a defining feature of the historic city centre. Standing 83 metres tall, it shapes the city skyline and attracts more than 200,000 visitors each year.

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Heavy use and the passage of time have taken their toll. Restoration is needed both inside and outside the tower, while work is also required on the roofs and the wooden structure of the Cloth Halls.

The city also wants to improve accessibility and enhance the visitor experience as part of the project.

Mayor Dirk De fauw (CD&V) said the city was delighted with the backing from the Flemish government. He said Bruges had a responsibility to pass this exceptional heritage on to future generations in good condition.

De fauw also thanked city councillor Pol Vandendriessche (N-VA) for helping to build links between the city and the Flemish authorities during the process. Flemish MP Maaike Devreese (N-VA) was also credited with supporting the project.

Bruges can now press ahead with the restoration, which is expected to be completed by 2030.