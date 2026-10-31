Severe fire in Brussels building

A major fire broke out overnight from Friday to Saturday in a building on Mariemontkaai in Molenbeek, leaving one person with severe smoke inhalation and raising concerns about the building’s stability, the Brussels fire brigade said.
The fire affected a building housing a storage facility, offices and a function hall. By the time firefighters arrived at about 3:40, the blaze was already well developed.
A person on the second floor alerted emergency crews to their presence using a torch. Firefighters rescued the victim with an aerial ladder, said Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade.
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The injured person suffered serious smoke inhalation.
Firefighters were still battling the blaze, deploying four fire engines, two ladder trucks and a water tanker. A water cannon was also being used.
Police from the Brussels-West zone set up a safety perimeter around the building.