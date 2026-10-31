Sun to emerge in afternoon amid cloudy, foggy Saturday

Illustrative image of clouds Credit: Belga

Low cloud and patchy fog will be widespread across lowland and central Belgium on Saturday morning, before sunshine gradually spreads from the east, although parts of Flanders may stay grey, with temperatures reaching 8°C to 14°C.

The Royal Meteorological Institute said most areas north of the Sambre-Meuse furrow will start the day under low cloud, with visibility reduced in several places.

By contrast, the higher parts of Belgium will enjoy sunshine from the outset, apart from a few early fog patches in the valleys.

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As the day goes on, brighter weather will extend into the centre and west of the country, but dull conditions may linger in some parts of Flanders.

Highs will range from 8°C or 9°C under persistent cloud near the Dutch border to 13°C or 14°C in the south-east, with light to occasionally moderate winds from the east to north-east.

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, low cloud will become fairly widespread again from the north, with fog still possible in places.

Only Belgian Lorraine may keep broad clear spells until late in the night.

Minimum temperatures will fall to between 0°C and 4°C south of the Sambre-Meuse furrow, and between 3°C and 8°C elsewhere, with light to occasionally moderate easterly to north-easterly winds.