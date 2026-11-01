Explosion damages Brussels building overnight

Firefighters tackle the warehouse blaze in Schaerbeek. Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

An explosion struck 60 Rue Navez in Schaerbeek at about 04:00 on Sunday, blowing out several windows but causing no injuries, while Brussels prosecutors opened an investigation and are treating it as a suspected criminal act.

Police from the Brussels-North zone, which covers Schaerbeek, Evere and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, confirmed the incident to Belga and referred further questions to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

Officers went to the scene immediately and set up a security cordon, the prosecutor’s office said.

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The bomb disposal unit, SEDEE, was also deployed.

No one was injured, either among the building’s occupants or among nearby residents, according to prosecutors.

The explosion occurred near the café-restaurant L’Andalou, close to the junction with Rue Stephenson.

A school is located directly opposite the site of the blast.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office said the criminal hypothesis was being prioritised and that several investigative steps were under way to establish the exact circumstances of the explosion.

It said it would not comment further at this stage.