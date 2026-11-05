The number of jobseekers in Flanders receiving unemployment benefits or applying for them fell to 89,183 at the end of October according to the Flemish public employment service VDAB, down from around 115,000 a year earlier.

Not all unemployed jobseekers receive benefits. While Flanders has nearly 215,000 unemployed jobseekers, only 89,183 currently claim unemployment support.

As the share of jobseekers receiving benefits falls, the number not receiving benefits has continued to rise, up 23% in the last year to now account for just over half of unemployed jobseekers (53%) registered with VDAB.

The fall in unemployment benefit recipients is due to tighter rules introduced this year as part of wider government plans to reduce Belgium's budget deficit and encourage more people to return to work.

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The results have been mixed, with some previous benefit recipients switching to sickness insurance, others finding work, and some starting businesses.

According to VDAB, jobseekers not receiving benefits will also include those supported by the OCMW/CPAS, the public social welfare centres, and people receiving sickness benefits.

In October, CPAS recipients overtook unemployment claimants for the first time in Belgium. Roughly 43% of people who lost unemployment benefits have turned to CPAS social assistance, exceeding Employment Minister David Clarinval’s (MR) prediction of one-third.

Belgium’s Social Integration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) recently announced plans to tighten CPAS welfare eligibility.

In a new circular to CPAS offices, the minister says cultural or religious reasons cannot be used as grounds for an exemption. The same applies to anyone who refuses, without valid reason, an adjusted timetable, training or professional support.