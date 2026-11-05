Belgian retailer AVA has opened a Christmas pop-up shop in central Brussels, offering more than 1,200 festive decorations from baubles to garlands as part of a strategy to expand its presence in city centres.

Belgian retailer AVA opened the temporary store on 2 November at Boulevard Anspach 24, just weeks before the festive season gets into full swing. Covering 230 square metres, the shop is entirely dedicated to Christmas, with decorations for Christmas trees, festive tables, and gift wrapping. Shoppers have a variety of choices available to them as well on the website.

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The Brussels pop-up is part of a new commercial strategy by AVA, which traditionally operates stores along major roads and in out-of-town retail areas. By opening temporary shops in city centres, the Belgian retailer hopes to attract customers who might not otherwise visit its larger stores.

Similar Christmas pop-up shops have also been launched in Antwerp and Genk. The Brussels store is open from Monday to Saturday, between 10:00 and 19:00.