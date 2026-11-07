Dense morning fog will affect some areas on Saturday, mainly in the north-east, before a mostly cloudy day with a few showers and highs of 7°C to 11°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

The fog will be most persistent early in the day. In the High Fens and Ardennes, temperatures will stay lowest, while the west is expected to be mildest.

Tonight will remain largely overcast and wet. In the Ardennes, low cloud may reduce visibility, with overnight temperatures falling to between 1°C and 7°C.

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Sunday will again be changeable to mostly cloudy. A local shower is possible, especially in the west, but most places should stay dry.

There is also a risk of mist or fog on Sunday morning in the Ardennes and Belgian Lorraine. Daytime temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C.

After morning grey skies clear on Monday, the weather is expected to turn fairly sunny, with highs reaching 11°C.

The rest of the week is set to become wetter, the institute said, although temperatures will turn milder on Wednesday and Thursday, rising to 15°C.