A house in Brouwerijstraat in Kortenberg was damaged in an explosion on Saturday evening, and prosecutors are investigating whether it is linked to an earlier blast in the same street.

The explosion damaged the letterbox, a window and a door of the property. A car parked nearby was also hit.

No one was injured, the Leuven public prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

Related News

Local police from the HerKo zone, covering Herent and Kortenberg, received a report of the explosion at about 21:10 and went to the scene immediately.

The forensic laboratory and the Belgian bomb disposal service DOVO were also called in.

The investigation is being led by the Leuven public prosecutor’s office. Prosecutors are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and examining available camera footage, spokesperson Ellen Durie said.

The suspect or suspects fled after the explosion and are currently being traced.

The prosecutor’s office is also examining a possible link with another explosion earlier this week at a house in the same street, in which a door was badly damaged.