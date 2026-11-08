Antwerp local police have caught a driver in Hoboken who deliberately covered his car’s number plates with autumn leaves and had been driving on Ukrainian plates despite living in Belgium since 2024.

Officers found the vehicle wrongly parked in front of a driveway on Lichtenberglaan.

A leaf had been attached to both the front and rear number plate, making the registration unreadable. Police said it was a deliberate attempt to conceal the plates.

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The owner was contacted after leaving his phone number visible inside the car. He first claimed a friend had put the leaves on the plates, but later admitted he had done it himself.

During the check, police also found that the car had not been registered in Belgium, even though the driver had been living there since 2024.

According to police, he had therefore been avoiding vehicle tax. He was issued official reports for illegal parking, obscuring his number plates and failing to pay the vehicle tax due.

The public prosecutor’s office also ordered the immediate suspension of his driving licence for 15 days.