The average rental price for a student room in Brussels is now €705, up €10 over the last year, according to student room broker Diggit in its latest Kotkompas survey.

Students have a range of options available from a standard student room, which averages €605 a month, to a studio at €805 a month. Across Belgium's 10 largest cities, the average rent price is now €600 for the current 2026–2027 academic year; this has also increased by €10 in the last year.

Prices in Wallonia are the cheapest at €545 on average, while Flanders sits above the Belgian average at €625 a month.

Diggit includes total charges in its rental price comparisons, such as service costs and energy charges, to get a fair comparison across cities.

Rent prices in Brussels and Belgium have been increasing below inflation, despite rising energy costs. However, Diggit suggests that any increases due to energy price spikes linked to the war in Iran would be seen next year.

Their Kotkompas shows that monthly service charges have remained relatively stable over the last year, with service charge costs in Brussels averaging €125 a month, and a Belgian average of between €80 and €105.

Diggit suggests future growth in student rooms in Brussels may be affected by property tax rises, which "may discourage some investors from further expanding their portfolio."

Analysis by Belfius in September showed that communal surcharges on property taxes were set to increase 7.5% this year, as municipalities seek alternative income sources as transfers from Brussels Region decline.

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