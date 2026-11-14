Saturday will be sunny across Belgium after early morning mist and patches of frost or ice clear, with temperatures reaching 5 or 6°C in the Ardennes and 8 or 9°C elsewhere, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.
The evening will remain clear at first.
Cloud will increase overnight and light rain may develop.
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Minimum temperatures will range from 0 to -1°C in the Kempen and some Ardennes valleys to 3°C near the French border.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers.
A band of rain will move across the country in the afternoon and evening, bringing local thunderstorms in places.
Maximum temperatures on Sunday will range between 7 and 11°C.
Monday will begin the new week with a mix of sunshine and cloud, along with a few showers.
Another band of rain is expected to arrive in the evening and overnight.
Temperatures on Monday will reach 5 to 9°C.
Tuesday will again bring rain and showers, with a risk of thunderstorms.
Maximum temperatures on Tuesday will climb to between 10 and 13°C.