Flemish opposition MP Andy Pieters has criticised new model catering guidelines issued by the Flemish government, saying they amount to excessive regulation and could lead student restaurants to remove chips from their menus.

The Department of Agriculture and Sea Fisheries has published three new model specifications for catering contracts. Together, the documents run to 95 pages and set out recommendations on what young people, adults and older people should be served.

The stated aim is to encourage healthier and more sustainable food choices. But Pieters, of the N-VA party, said the government’s good intentions had gone too far and described the approach as “a machine of consultants, communication and patronising behavioural steering.”

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One example highlighted in the guidelines is the promotion of plant-based food. The documents say this is more inclusive for all guests and takes account of different religious and cultural dietary rules.

At the same time, the guidance suggests avoiding fried potatoes for young people. Pieters said that, if student restaurants followed the specifications, they would have to remove chips from their menus.

He said that was hard to square with recent remarks by Flemish agriculture minister Jo Brouns of CD&V, who only days ago stressed the importance of local chip culture and local potato growers during Chip Week.

“From the milk in our coffee to the chips in student restaurants, the Flemish administration apparently wants a say in everything,” Pieters said. “Even religious inclusivity is being used as an argument to steer people towards plant-based meals. This is simply counterproductive.”