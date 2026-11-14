Belgium’s Council of Ministers has approved the purchase of 10 new test systems for the Air Force to test, program and calibrate the munitions used in smart bombs and missiles.

The government said on Friday that the new systems will offer better protection against cyber threats and will be easier to maintain.

The current equipment dates back to the 1990s and needs to be replaced. Spare parts are becoming increasingly difficult to obtain, while the software is outdated.

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Defence Minister Theo Francken said precision weapons must perform as expected when it matters most. He said the investment would help ensure the Air Force can continue to rely on safe and dependable systems.

The purchase forms part of a package of four defence-related dossiers approved by the Council of Ministers.

The other measures include a digital platform to modernise the organisation of military movements, a multi-year maintenance agreement for military lorries, and the purchase of military rain gear.