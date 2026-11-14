Brussels’ Queen Fabiola University Children’s Hospital was bustling on Saturday afternoon as children brought their favourite soft toys to the sixth Teddy Bear Hospital, an event designed to make medical care less frightening.

Organised with the medical student association BeMSA ULB, the event turned cuddly toys into patients and children into their carers.

One teddy bear, Pitou, had just come back from radiology. The verdict was reassuring: no fracture was found, although antibiotics were still prescribed.

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Armed with a health record booklet, children first visited the “teddy specialists”, who made an initial diagnosis. They then moved from stand to stand for blood tests, vaccinations, radiology, dentistry, surgery, neurology and plaster casts.

At each stage, a stamp was added to the booklet, marking the toy’s progress through the hospital.

“The children are the carers for their little comfort toy, and we try to support them as much as possible in a role they do not usually have,” said Jean-Christophe Beghin, the hospital’s chief physician.

He said the aim was to take the drama out of treatment and help children become familiar with the hospital environment.

At the dentistry stand, one young boy had just treated a cavity in his toy. “There you are, you’re a dentist now. Perfect, congratulations,” a student told him.

In total, 35 medical students took part in the event. For Sarah Dolatabadi, co-president of BeMSA ULB, the day also helps future healthcare workers better understand children’s fears, whether they relate to doctors, machines or treatment.

“It is very interesting to see the child psychology behind it,” said Dolatabadi, a second-year medical student.

Usually held every two years, the Teddy Bear Hospital had editions in 2023 and 2025. It returned exceptionally this year to mark HUDERF’s 40th anniversary.