Older people in Flanders must still be able to access services in person, call a staff member easily and shop close to home, the Flemish Council for Older People said on Sunday in a new report containing 30 recommendations for governments, banks, retailers and transport operators.

The advice follows the “How can I help you?” campaign, in which 1,604 older people completed a digital questionnaire and 720 took part in discussion sessions.

Although nine in ten respondents use online banking, the council said personal contact remains essential.

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Eight in 10 said they prefer a staffed checkout to self-service, while 59% would rather buy a transport ticket at a counter and 90% want a paper menu in restaurants.

The council is calling on companies and public authorities to provide free, equivalent alternatives alongside digital services at all times.

Its proposals include walk-in fast-track counters at town halls, clearly visible telephone numbers with estimated waiting times, and longer opening hours at banks and transport companies.

The organisation also stressed the importance of local access to basic services.

It said every residential area should have a shop, a secure cashpoint inside a building and accessible public transport stops.

Healthcare and public space also need attention, the council said. Some 45% of respondents had already encountered a GP practice that was no longer accepting new patients, while only 4% said they could always find a public toilet easily.

“By always providing equivalent alternatives, you give older people freedom of choice,” said Magda De Meyer, chair of the Flemish Council for Older People. “Those alternatives must be available at no extra cost. That is how you avoid excluding older people who are less digitally skilled.”