Chant d’Éole’s Blanc de Blancs and Vin de Liège’s Contrepoint were named Belgium’s best wines on Sunday in a competition organised by the Flemish Sommeliers Association.

Chant d’Éole won in the sparkling wine category, while Contrepoint took the top prize among still wines.

A panel of 70 experts assessed more than 300 wines in the contest.

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On 16 September, the Flemish Sommeliers Association awarded around 60 medals. The two highest-scoring wines were then announced on Sunday during Horeca Expo in Ghent.

Contrepoint is a 2023 orange wine. Orange wine is made from white grapes using methods normally associated with red winemaking.

“The grape skins contain pigments and aromas, which are brought out to produce an orange wine,” said Erik Desmarets, vice-president of the Flemish Sommeliers Association.

The organisers described this year’s edition as a success, citing a record number of entries, with 292 wines submitted by 81 estates.

The title of Belgian Wine Ambassador 2026 was awarded to Eric Boschman.